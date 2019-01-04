Monday’s Loaded WWE RAW: Change To Title Match, New Singles Match Revealed

WWE has announced Elias vs. Baron Corbin for Monday’s RAW in Orlando.

It was also announced that the title match between The Revival and RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode will now be a Lumberjack Match.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s loaded show from the Amway Center in Orlando, the first red brand show of 2019:

* WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returns to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund

* John Cena returns to the red brand

* Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar return to promote their Royal Rumble match

* Alexa Bliss debuts her new “Moment of Bliss” talk show with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey as the first guest

* Elias vs. Baron Corbin

* Lumberjack Match: The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode