More Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior By Randy Orton, Orton Gets Media Attention, More

The heat continues to build for Randy Orton after sexual harassment allegations recently resurfaced from a 2012 MLW Radio podcast with former WWE writer Court Bauer. The allegations have been picked up by several mainstream non-wrestling media outlets, including Forbes, The New York Post and Fox News, among others.

For those who missed it, Reddit user CarterVoorhes31 recently posted an account from Bauer that was made during a 2012 podcast. The Reddit account read like this:

Court Bauer on Randy Orton: “For every new writer that would show up, he come in the room put his hand down his pants, pull out his dick, touch himself, then say “I’m Randy Orton, shake my hand…oh you dont want to shake my hand? You’re big leaguing me? That’s fucked up man. Should I tell Vince and Steph you wont shake Randy Ortons hand?”

The writers would all start sweating and backing up into the corner, the guys dick is still hanging out, and he would be there cutting a promo on a guy with his dick hanging out for like five minutes. Court goes on to say Orton was very intense so you could never tell if he was fucking with you or he was really hot.

Court says he was lucky…Randy did it to him on the 1st day he was with the company at tv and just as he was about to pull his dick out, Stephanie walked in, and that shit went right back in his pants. Court describes it as a teacher entering the classroom.

When asked if he would have shaken his hand, Court says “I dont know. I’m a bit of a germaphobe.” Court says this was something Orton did during his [Court’s] entire time at the WWE, and he is surprised Orton didnt get hit with sexual harassment.

WWE responded to media inquires last week and said they were “looking into the matter” but that was the last we heard from the company on the matter. They have ignored request for comments from The Post and other outlets, as of this morning. Orton did work Monday’s live event in South Carolina, losing to WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat that also featured Jeff Hardy.

In an update, comments made by former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson in a 2017 YouShoot interview have surfaced this week. Anderson also accused Orton of inappropriate action. Anderson said:

“One time I was in the locker room. Everyone had left the building and it was just Randy Orton and I in the locker room. He was naked and he had just come out of the shower or something and he was naked. I remember my boots were sitting there and he kept dipping his cock into my boot. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He was like, ‘*ding*’ – just dipping his balls and his cock into my boot. He used to do stuff like this and we’d be riding in the car and I’d be like, ‘Randy, there’s no one else around to find that funny.'”

Former WWE creative writer Kevin Eck addressed the reports on Orton’s behavior in a new Sporting News column and said he always avoided a handshake from Orton. Eck wrote:

I don’t have any comment on the recent stories about Orton’s backstage behavior other than to say that I always avoided shaking hands with him during my time on the WWE creative team.

… would rather shake hands with Randy Orton and risk an appearance by “the little Viper” than listen to a promo from The IIconics?

Either way, you’re probably scarred for life, but at least Orton’s naughty handshake won’t cause your ears to bleed.

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr., who also worked on the WWE creative team a few years back, was asked if he ever shook hands with Orton.