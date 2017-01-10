More Details On WrestleMania 34 In New Orleans

With this year’s WrestleMania around the corner on April 3rd, WWE is already planning next year’s WrestleMania. Next year’s WrestleMania 34 will take place on April 8th at the Superdome in New Orleans, and this week WWE began releasing more details on the show.

In a press release issued this week, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was quoted as saying 2004’s WrestleMania 30 at the Superdome was a world-class event and the week-long series of events beforehand boosted their local economy. According to WWE, WrestleMania 30 generated $10.9 million in ticket revenue and a $142.2 million economic impact on New Orleans. The show set the Superdome’s attendance record at 75,167.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon also provided a quote for the press release, saying that New Orleans is the perfect setting for a celebration like WrestleMania.

The press release mentioned several of WWE’s events taking place during WrestleMania week leading up to the show on April 8th, including their Axxess fan conention and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

