More Free Full-Length WrestleMania Main Events, Y2J Interviews Haku

– As noted, WWE has been offering up free full-length matches from past WrestleMania pay-per-views to get fans ready for this coming Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando, Florida. Two recent additions include John Cena vs. Batista from WrestleMania 26 and The Undertaker vs. Batista from WrestleMania 23. Check out the complete battle between “The Dead Man” and “The Animal” from WrestleMania 23 above. Below you can watch the full Cena-Batista match from WrestleMania 26.

– Samoan wrestling great and legendary bad ass Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita (known in WWE as Haku and in WCW as Meng) was the guest on the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. The official description for Jericho’s interview with Haku reads as follows:

“King Haku is one of Y2J’s oldest friends in the biz. They were in Mexico together, Japan together, WCW together, and WWE together (and yes, there are lots of drunken, road stories that go along with all those territories)! King Haku also explains how Sumo led him to pro-wrestling, Vince McMahon, and the Haku gimmick. Plus, he remembers working with Goldberg, tag teaming with Andre The Giant, and bar fights wth Arn Anderson!”

Download the complete “Talk Is Jericho” episode featuring Y2J’s chat with Haku at PodcastOne.com.