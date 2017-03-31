More Matches From Thursday Axxess, WWE On Stars Who Missed WrestleManias, New Day

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 Superstars who were forced to miss previous WrestleMania events – Seth Rollins, Triple H, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Batista and The Undertaker.

– As noted, matches that took place Thursday evening at WrestleMania 33 Axxess in Orlando were Hideo Itami over Drew Gulak, Rich Swann over Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins over Gran Metalik. The following matches also took place earlier in the day:

* Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese

* Harv Sihra of The Bollywood Boyz defeated Mustafa Ali

* Jack Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari

* Ruby Riot defeated Kimber Lee

– WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day discuss some of their favorite WrestleMania moments in this new video: