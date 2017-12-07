More News & Possible Plans For WWE Running WWE 205 Live Shows

As noted, Nia Jax is scheduled to be the special referee for Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore at the WWE 205 Live non-televised events in January – January 19th in Kingston, RI, January 20th in Lowell, MA and January 21st in Poughkeepsie, NY. Two other matches for those shows are Cedric Alexander vs. Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann.

Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster pre-sale but they will be available to the general public on Friday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that tickets will range from $100 for ringside to $15 for the cheap seats.

The Observer also notes that the current plan is for three more 205 Live shows to be held in February as the company experiments with a fifth touring brand. The events will likely continue if they are profitable.

As noted, Hideo Itami is also being advertised for the shows in January as his call-up from WWE NXT is expected to happen soon. Itami is being pushed as the new star of the cruiserweight division and he will likely anchor the 205 Live shows with Enzo and the other regulars. There’s also been talk of including some NXT wrestlers on the undercard of these 205 Live shows or bringing in wrestlers for tryouts on the undercard.