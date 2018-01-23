More On Fans Being Upset At The Manhattan Center For RAW 25, More Fan Videos

By
Scott Lazara
-

We noted before how fans at the Manhattan Center were upset during last night’s WWE RAW 25 event over the lack of action at the venue. Fans chanted “bullshit” and chanted for refunds as they weren’t happy with watching Barclays Center action on the big screen. Fans also chanted “Barclays sucks” while they were forced to watch more matches on the screen than in person.

As noted, WWE did do two cruiserweight dark matches and a few dark segments (with new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, DX, The Balor Club, The Hardys) for the crowd at the Manhattan Center but that wasn’t enough, according to correspondents in attendance.

One fan in attendance wrote to us: “We bought three $400 seats and got a pointless Undertaker promo, a handful of weak matches, DX, The Balor Club, The Miz, Ric Flair, a commemorative chair and that’s about it. The best part about being at the Manhattan Center was the crowd energy, even if we were reacting to bad parts of the experience at times.”

Below are fan videos of the chants and how they were forced to watch the action from the Barclays Center: