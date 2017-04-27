More On The Singh Brothers Joining Jinder Mahal, Becky Lynch – James Ellsworth, WWE Unboxed

– Below is the latest episode of “WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder” as the injured SmackDown Superstar gets slimed by Diamond Select Toys’ “Ghostbusters” figures:

– As noted, The Bollywood Boyz are now being called The Singh Brothers as they have sided with Jinder Mahal on SmackDown. Gurv Sihra is now known as Sunil Singh and Harv Sihra is now being called Samir Singh. Both are now listed on the SmackDown roster page.

– We’ve noted how Becky Lynch has tweeted Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan about booking her in a match against James Ellsworth after the two have had recent altercations on SmackDown. They are also feuding on social media as Becky continues to campaign for the match. They had this exchange earlier this week:

Yeah, because you weren't relevant enough to have your face on it https://t.co/MeM7FDwEqJ — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 26, 2017

Some kid had a #SDLive poster of everyone at the airport today, wanted me to sign it, I signed it over @BeckyLynchWWE's face #yep — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 26, 2017