More On Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, The Rock Makes “Style” List, The Usos – Jinder Mahal

– Below is video of Jinder Mahal and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos taking a boat ride through the artificial river inside Parque Fundidora before the WWE live event in Monterrey, Mexico this past weekend:

– As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be missing tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode as he’s headed to Dubai and India with the RAW brand. Enzo has put Drew Gulak in charge of The Zo Train until he gets back next week. No matches have been confirmed for tonight but WWE posted the following teasers:

Why have Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick turned their attention to Kalisto?

Last week, WWE 205 Live played host to a clash of competitive styles between Gentleman Jack Gallagher and former WWE Crusierweight Champion Kalisto. For the masked lucha libre sensation, the match represented a chance to regain his momentum and refocus his efforts on reclaiming the Crusierweight Title. Despite the highly competitive nature of the contest, it ended prematurely when The Brian Kendrick charged the ring and unloaded his fury on Kalisto.

After recovering from his opponent’s patented Salida del Sol, Gallagher joined his ally, and the two attacked Kalisto, displaying their trademark cruelty. The question remains, however, as to why the duo attacked the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. The Brian Kendrick always has a plan, and their motive could potentially be the same as in the past – trying to help other Cruiserweights embrace their own aggression – or could something more sinister be afoot?

Will Drew Gulak steer The Zo Train to a better WWE 205 Live?

Last night on Raw, Drew Gulak proved just how calculating of a tactician he is when he managed to capitalize on Cedric Alexander delivering Lumbar Checks to Tony Nese and Mustafa Ali by taking out Alexander and securing the pinfall for himself. The unexpected end to the contest shocked an already breathless WWE Universe following a highly competitive Fatal 4-Way Match that was prime display of what WWE 205 Live is all about.

The prospect of Enzo Amore defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against a member of The Zo Train has always been a possibility, but complications may arise as The Certified G’s opponent could be his most trusted and vocal ally, Drew Gulak. Despite the potential conflict, following Gulak’s win on Raw, The Realest Champ in the Room put Gulak in charge of The Zo Train while Enzo is on an international tour.

With a potential opportunity to face Enzo for the WWE Cruiserweight Title in the cards, Gulak has a chance to show the other members of The Zo Train that he is a better leader that The Certified G. If Gulak can rally the support of The Zo Train to follow his lead, the possibility of facing – and defeating – Enzo Amore and becoming the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion could do wonders for his campaign for a better WWE 205 Live.

How will Gulak fare with Enzo’s microphone in his possession? Will he emerge as a new leader and shake up The Zo Train? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock has been named “Man of Style” by In Style magazine. The Great One is featured in the new issue of the magazine. He tweeted the following on the honor: