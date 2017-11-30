More On WWE NXT NHB Match, Cruiserweights Hype RAW Fatal 4 Way, Total Divas

Scott Lazara
– Below is a teaser for next Wednesday’s new episode of Total Divas:

– As noted, next week’s WWE NXT episode will feature new main roster talents going at it in a No Holds Barred match as SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott takes on RAW Superstar Sonya Deville. This looks like it may be the final NXT TV matches for the two and possibly the final NXT live events for them as well.

– Below are comments from Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak to hype the Fatal 4 Way that has been confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW. As noted, the winner will go on to face Rich Swann the following week with the winner facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore the next week. The cruiserweights wrote: