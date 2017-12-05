More Photos From WWE TTTT, RAW Social Media Stats, Sting – “Walk The Prank” BTS Video

– We previously posted video of WWE Hall of Famer Sting teaming up with a fan to deliver a prank on the recent WWE-themed episode of “Walk The Prank” on Disney XD. Below is behind-the-scenes video from the “Favorite Wrestler” prank with The Stinger:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 615,000 total interactions this week – 369,000 on Facebook and 245,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew a total of 603,000 interactions – 206,000 Twitter interactions and 397,000 Facebook interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– As noted, WWE is bringing back the ship setting for today’s Tribute To The Troops tapings at Naval Base San Diego. Matches for the 15th annual Troops Tribute are being taped at the USS Dewey. WWE is also filming at various events in and around the base, which will air during the two-hour special on Thursday, December 14th. Below are more photos from today’s events, including another shot of the ring and a photo of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter with Mojo Rawley. Stay tuned for spoilers from the tapings.

