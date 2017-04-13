More Prime Time On WWE Network, Kevin Owens DVD Trailer, Zack Ryder Unboxes

– As seen below, the latest episode of “WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder” features Ryder looking at a new Raphael figure from the 1990 TMNT movie:

– We noted earlier this week that WWE Network added several episodes of Prime Time Wrestling from 1987. The shows, taped in Baltimore, were hosted by WWE Hall of Famers Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon. WWE Network News notes that a “fully fledged content drop” of PTW episodes is on the way. It’s believed they will finish with all 1987 and 1988 episodes.

– WWE posted this trailer for their “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD and Blu-ray that comes out on July 3rd. You can pre-order it via Amazon at this link.