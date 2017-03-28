More WrestleMania 33 Set Photos From Orlando

It looks like that roller coaster for the WrestleMania 33 set is really happening as new photos have surfaced from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Below are a few new photos of the coaster with more at the link from the Orlando Sentinel:

@TownNation and here is how the whole stadium looks so far. pic.twitter.com/3MlkIyJfSb — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 28, 2017