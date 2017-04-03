More WrestleMania Axxess Matches, Enzo Amore’s ‘Mania Gear, Laugh With The Rock
– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted this compilation of various goofs, gaffs and laughs with the former WWE Champion:
– Below are more WrestleMania 33 Axxess results from Saturday, thanks to Tyler:
* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak
* Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins
* Mustafa Ali & Rich Swann defeated TK Cooper & Travis Banks
* Tony Storm defeated Jinny (PROGRESS)
* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher
* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari
* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik
* Sarah Bridges defeated an unknown WWE recruit
– Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he had $50,000 worth of gear for his WrestleMania 33 entrance on Sunday, not including these 1 of 1 signature pair of Jordan sneakers:
