Mugshot Photo: Former WWE Star Justin Credible Arrested Again, WWE Rehab Offer Turned Down, More

Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible has been arrested for the third time this year.

Credible was arrested on Tuesday and charged with multiple charges, including misdemeanor assault, breach of peace, criminal mischief and three charges of violating a protection order, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Credible reportedly lives with his family but some of the family members in the home have protection orders against him, in case of an incident. This could be why there are multiple violations of the protection order.

The Connecticut VINE website notes that Credible is currently in custody at the New Haven Correctional Center under a $50,000 bond. Below is the mugshot provided on the website:

As we noted before, Credible was arrested in August and September for various domestic charges, and he spent some time incarcerated. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that sources say Credible has had multiple run-ins with police since he was last arrested in September.

Credible also allegedly walked away from going to rehab, which was being sponsored by WWE.

Credible continues to film the “CREDIBLE” documentary, which will feature footage of Credible dealing with his recent issues. You can see the latest trailer below. Also below are some of Credible’s recent tweets:

OMG I’m so scared you guys you’re so fucking awesome political power disenfranchise the government https://t.co/57U17UF9Pt — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) December 4, 2018

Bunch of crazy motherfuckers. Pull the tape worm out of your ass. — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) December 4, 2018

Just hanging out at Naugatuck River in Connecticut. Simple things in life can be beautiful https://t.co/mMhBQhKk0T — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) December 4, 2018