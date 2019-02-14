MUGSHOT PHOTO: Jimmy Uso Arrested In Detroit After Incident

TMZ reports that Jimmy Uso was arrested after a drunken dispute with cops in Detroit this week.

Jimmy and wife Naomi were reportedly pulled over near downtown Detroit after Naomi was driving the wrong direction on a one-way street, according to police. Cops say Jimmy and Noami were driving a 2018 Dodge Journey that reeked of alcohol. They ordered Naomi out of the car and while talking to her, Jimmy got out of the car and took off his shirt & jacket, then squared up with police like he wanted to fight, despite commands from police to stay where he was.

A police officer reportedly pulled out his taser because he feared for his safety. Jimmy ended up settling down and complied with the commands from police. He was handcuffed and arrested for disorderly conduct & obstruction. Jimmy was taken to jail and later released on bond.

There’s no word yet on what kind of action WWE will take against Jimmy, if any. The Usos are currently scheduled to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shane McMahon and The Miz at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates on Jimmy’s status. Below is his mugshot photo released by TMZ: