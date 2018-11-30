Multiple ROH Stars Leaving After Final Battle?

Sean Radican of PWTorch is reporting that Final Battle will be the last planned appearances for S.C.U., Hangman Page, Cody, and The Young Bucks. Most of the talent most likely will be leaving ROH once their contracts expire at the end of December, but are expected to appear at the post-Final Battle TV tapings on Dec 15th.
