Mustafa Ali Forever Indebted To WWE 205 Live, Ali Wants Royal Rumble Spot?, Ali On Pinning Daniel Bryan

New WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter today and said he will always fight for the 205 Live brand, and will forever be indebted to the 205 Live crew.

Ali wrote, “@WWE205Live took me to #WrestleMania. It took me to #SurvivorSeries. And now, it takes me to #SDLive. Forever indebted to that crew. I’ll always be fighting for them.”

As noted, Ali was officially moved to the SmackDown roster during last night’s episode. Ali teamed with AJ Styles to defeat Andrade “Cien” Almas and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, picking up the pin on Bryan for a big moment. Ali made his blue brand debut last week, losing a non-title match to Bryan. Ali will face Almas in singles action on next Tuesday’s Christmas episode.

Ali also tweeted about pinning Bryan last night on SmackDown and indicated he wants in the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match at the pay-per-view in January. You can see all three tweets below:

@WWE205Live took me to #WrestleMania. It took me to #SurvivorSeries. And now, it takes me to #SDLive. Forever indebted to that crew. I'll always be fighting for them. pic.twitter.com/ZlVl4fehMD — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 19, 2018