Mustafa Ali To Get WWE Title Shot From Daniel Bryan?, Ali Praises Opponent & Warns Bryan

This week’s Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown saw the feud between Mustafa Ali and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan continue. Following his singles win over Andrade “Cien” Almas, Ali was being congratulated backstage by The Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin, when Bryan attacked him from behind and beat him down.

There’s no word yet on where WWE is going with the Ali vs. Bryan feud but there has been speculation on Ali receiving a title shot. Ali, who was recently moved to the SmackDown roster, lost a non-title match to Bryan two weeks ago in his blue brand debut. Ali teamed with AJ Styles last week for a win over Bryan and Almas. The finish of that match saw Ali get the winning pin on the WWE Champion.

Above is video from the backstage attack.

Ali took to Twitter after SmackDown and tweeted a warning for Bryan, as seen below. He wrote, “I’ll show you I belong. #SDLive”

Ali also praised Almas on Twitter after their match on last night’s SmackDown. He wrote, “As if you didn’t already know, @AndradeCienWWE is a beast. #SDLive”