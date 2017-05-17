Mustafa Ali Injury Angle Update, SmackDown Social Stats, Styles vs. Mahal Slow Motion

– Below is slow motion footage from Jinder Mahal’s win over AJ Styles on last night’s WWE SmackDown:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice, the NBA Draft Lottery and Chicago Fire. SmackDown had 44,000 interactions on Twitter with 11,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 40,000 interactions and 10,000 authors. SmackDown also had 69,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 61,000 interactions and 41,000 authors.

– As noted, WWE announced last night that Mustafa Ali was evaluated by medics and taken to a local hospital after the attack from Drew Gulak and Tony Nese on WWE 205 Live. They updated their announcement and noted that Ali was knocked unconscious during the attack. They also posted this photo of Ali being checked out backstage: