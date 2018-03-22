Mustafa Ali On Going To WrestleMania 34, WWE Shaker Bottles, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Dallas:
– The following was issued today:
PERFORMA LAUNCHES EXTENDED WWE SHAKER BOTTLE LINE
Introducing six new Wrestlemania inspired shaker bottles
PERFORMA, the world-class fitness accessory company will be launching an extended line of WWE shaker bottles. PERFORMA proudly stands behind design, quality, materials and workmanship that goes into every ultra-premium product made.
The new bottles will include the following wrestlers:
* Macho Man
* Bret Hart
* Rowdy Roddy Piper
* John Cena
* Ric Flair
* DX
* NWO
All shaker cups have a 100% leak free guarantee, and use a duraplex shatter resistant plastic along with an actionrod mixing technology. The proprietary mixing element amplifies the kinetic energy in the shaker cup optimizing fluid dynamics for the ultimate smooth mix.
PERFORMA WWE shaker cups will be available for purchase on their website: https://performabrand.com
– As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali is now official for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34. Ali defeated Drew Gulak on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode to earn the spot against Cedric in New Orleans. Ali tweeted the following after the match and revealed that his wife & daughter were in attendance:
None of this would have happened without her. She held it down to hold me up. She puts her arms around me, turns into cape and I turn into Superman. pic.twitter.com/DomEZtXDwF
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 21, 2018
WE are going to #WrestleMania @WWE pic.twitter.com/hOJziB7aQw
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 21, 2018
Baby girl did a post match run in. #WWEChicago @WWE pic.twitter.com/Aat7D2EUdB
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 4, 2018