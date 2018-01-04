Names Backstage At WWE NXT TV Tapings, Hornswoggle Thanks WWE, Rare Indie Match

– Title Match Wrestling just released footage from the first-ever match between former World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner and former WWE Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. The match took place May 8th, 2013 at Pro Wrestling Syndicate’s “Empire State Strikes Back” event. You can watch the match below:

– Candice LeRae is backstage for tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, according to PWInsider. We noted earlier that LeRae is currently going through the process to sign a deal with WWE for the NXT brand. No word yet on if she will be working these tapings. Other NXT talents backstage who aren’t TV regulars include Lio Rush and Dakota Kai. Stay tuned as we will have spoilers from Atlanta later.

– As noted, WWE recently caught up with Hornswoggle for the latest episode of their “Where Are They Now?” YouTube series. You can see the interview at this link. Hornswoggle tweeted the following thanks and commented on his future: