Naomi Addresses Getting Cut From WWE Total Divas Twice

Following Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, Naomi is no longer the SmackDown Women’s Champion, as Alexa Bliss would ultimately walk out of the building in Ontario, California on Tuesday evening with the gold.

Although she won’t be competing in championship matches anytime soon, the WWE Superstar appeared in a superstar interview with former longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia on this week’s episode of her “Making Their Way to the Ring” podcast. Below are some of the highlights.

On her reaction after watching her first live wrestling show:

“I saw those girls and I was like, I want to do that. I can do that. That is awesome. Then from there I started asking questions and then I ran into Ricky Santana who actually got me my tryout, helped me get my tryout at FCW and then I was signed from there in 2009.”

On the reason why Naomi sometimes finds it difficult to enjoy her success:

“I think it’s so competitive, and I think because I kind of have been on the back burner for so long and social media and there’s many things that, there’s just so many critics out there and things that make you sometimes doubt yourself and just want to improve and I think that plays a big part in it.”

On where she got the idea for “Feel The Glow”:

“The inspiration comes from a movie from the 80s, called The Last Dragon. It’s about this martial artist who is on this journey to find the glow. It’s all about him really at the end of the day finding his confidence. He had it all along. He just had to look within himself.”

On if the company was quickly receptive to her idea:

“No. Absolutely not. Two years. It took me two years to get them to finally hear me out on this concept, this idea, and the entrance and everything.”

On the reason why she was cut from the cast of Total Divas twice:

“I never could get a straight answer, and I think there are a lot of us girls, and I don’t know if it’s just them wanting to give everyone an opportunity, or they just like the idea of switching people in and out, to give the fans a different taste.”

Check out the complete Naomi interview above.