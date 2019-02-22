Naomi Explains What Happened When Jimmy Uso Was Arrested In Detroit

Naomi took to Twitter today and defended her actions in the incident that led to SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso getting arrested earlier this month in Detroit, Michigan.

A fan, who deleted his Twitter account after the response from Naomi, had been commenting on the incident. As we’ve noted, Uso was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct & obstruction. Naomi was reportedly driving down the wrong side of a one-way street when the two were pulled over by police. Their 2018 Dodge Journey reeked of alcohol, according to police. The report stated that while police were talking to Naomi, Jimmy got out of the car and “squared up” with police like he wanted to fight, also removing his jacket and shirt. Uso ended up listening to police commands but he was arrested for disorderly conduct & obstruction. He was taken to jail and later released on bond.

Naomi responded to comments from the fan on Twitter and said she was not drinking. She wrote, “I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1 way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he’s more of a man you’ll ever be & I’ll leave it at that #blocked”

It appears there is no heat from WWE officials over the arrest. The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Shane McMahon and The Miz at WWE Elimination Chamber, just days after the arrest was made public. WWE issued a statement that said, “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”