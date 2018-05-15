Natalya Dedicates Win, WWE Stars To Live-Tweet Royal Wedding, Bobby Roode

– This week’s RAW saw Bobby Roode defeat Baron Corbin and No Way Jose to qualify for the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month. Below is post-match video of Roode talking to Mike Rome about the win. Roode says winning the MITB contract would be a dream come true. Roode goes on and says the WWE Title has been a dream of his since he was 8 years old. Roode says the WWE Title is why he’s here, why they’re all here. Roode says opportunities like these don’t come along every day so he will go on to defeat 7 other top Superstars in Chicago, win the Money In the Bank contract and then become a WWE Champion, and it will be absolutely glorious.

– WWE noted on RAW that Breezango will be live-tweeting fashion violations and other comments during the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this coming Saturday.

– Monday’s RAW from London also saw Natalya, Ember Moon and Sasha Banks team up to defeat The Riott Squad in six-woman action. Natalya took to Twitter after the match and dedicated the win to her late uncle, WWE Legend “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. She tweeted the following: