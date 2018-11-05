Natalya Reveals Backstage Reaction To Roman Reigns’ Announcement On RAW

Natalya talks about Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia in her latest Calgary Sun column, online at this link. She wrote the following about the backstage reaction to Reigns’ recent announcement on RAW:

The afternoon prior to Roman’s announcement on Raw, the day had been incredibly busy for me. I had interviews with media all morning to promote our Evolution PPV event and I was working with Sasha Banks to prepare for her match on Raw later that evening against Ruby Riott. The arena was freezing and tension was in the air. The word backstage was that we couldn’t miss the opening of Raw, as news was going to be shared that would change the direction of the brand. I wondered what it could be. What could possibly be such a big deal that we couldn’t miss?

Then Roman Reigns walked out on stage. Roman wasn’t wearing his wrestling gear. He was wearing a T-shirt and jeans with the Raw Universal Championship draped over his left shoulder. Roman looked pensive, maybe even a little nervous. I wondered again in my head why he wasn’t in his usual attire. Roman open and closed his fingers, then continued to walk toward the ring to speak to the WWE Universe.

Roman addressed the audience by his real name of Joe. He then said that he had been battling leukemia for 11 years and that it had returned. Because of this, he could no longer be the fighting Universal Champion. He then said he would take all the prayers he could get but he didn’t want anyone to pity him.

Backstage, our world stood still. We all were watching the monitor and hugging one another, crying and in total disbelief. To me, Roman Reigns was WWE’s version of Superman and he was our locker room leader on Raw. I thought back to how hard he worked to realize his dream to win the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar and it made me sad to think everything now needed to be put on hold for him to battle this horrible disease.

While in the ring, Roman delivered a heart wrenching but moving message, saying “I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife that when life throws a curveball at me, I’m the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time.” Roman stoically laid down his championship title in the center of the ring, then embraced his shaken friends Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at the top of the ramp before disappearing into the back, uncertain of when he would return.

You can read Natalya’s tribute to Reigns at this link.