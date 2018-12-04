Natalya WWE Status Update, First Matches Revealed For WWE’s Tribute To The Troops

The first two matches have been confirmed for the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops, being taped today at Fort Hood in Texas – Charlotte Flair & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville plus Natalya & RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka & Nia Jax.

It was reported earlier that Natalya was written off TV on last night’s RAW due to an elbow injury but we can confirm that she was in the ring at today’s TTTT tapings.

Stay tuned for more notes, photos and videos from Fort Hood.