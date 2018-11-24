Neville Comments on Why He Left WWE

Former WWE Star Neville was released from his contract a few months ago and is currently wrestling for Dragon Gate in Japan.

The former Cruiserweight Champion held a Q&A on Instagram, and he revealed the reason he left WWE.

“I disagreed with the booking.”, Neville said.

When asked if he hates WWE, he said that he doesn’t, but claimed WWE ran out of ideas for him.

“No, they gave me the opportunity to shine and shine I did. The lads over there are great but they ran out of ideas for me, so I left.”

Neville was said that there are no companies in the US that he is interested in working for.