Neville Makes In-Ring Return

After nearly a year being away from wrestling, Neville returned to wrestling Tuesday at a Dragon Gate show inside of Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. He went by his old name PAC.

Neville, teaming with Eita Kobayashi, scored the win in a tag match against Shingo Takagi and BxB Hulk with his “Red Arrow” finisher. it was also revealed that Takagi is working his final matches with Dragon Gate.

He came out with the heel faction R.E.D. and cut a post-match promo on fans saying he’d destroy all their favorite stars.

Before signing with WWE, PAC was a mainstay in Dragon Gate. He’s already being advertised for their November 6 event.