Neville Makes In-Ring Return

After nearly a year being away from wrestling, Neville returned to wrestling Tuesday at a Dragon Gate show inside of Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. He went by his old name PAC.
Neville, teaming with Eita Kobayashi, scored the win in a tag match against Shingo Takagi and BxB Hulk with his “Red Arrow” finisher. it was also revealed that Takagi is working his final matches with Dragon Gate.
He came out with the heel faction R.E.D. and cut a post-match promo on fans saying he’d destroy all their favorite stars.
Before signing with WWE, PAC was a mainstay in Dragon Gate. He’s already being advertised for their November 6 event.
He's back!!!!! Neville/PAC returned to #DragonGate
#dragongate
X is ….
…..@WWENeville !!!!
PAC IS BACK#DragonGate
#DragonGate#RED#PAC#WelcomeBack
【試合結果詳報】Ｒ・Ｅ・Ｄの新メンバー「Ｘ」は約６年ぶり登場のＰＡＣ！鷹木信悟所属ラスト後楽園でＢ×Ｂハルクとタッグ結成。土井がＳＮＳでの“裏切り予想”に猛反発。堀口が『つるピカハゲ丸』とコラボ…ＤＲＡＧＯＮ ＧＡＴＥ後楽園詳報 https://t.co/mqRnHEgrDn #週プロモバイル #DragonGate pic.twitter.com/GHwrgfSSLf
