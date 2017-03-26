Neville On Interest In Facing UK Champion Tyler Bate, Cruiserweight Division

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently spoke with PlanetaWrestling.com to promote his title defense against Austin Aries at Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On if he has any interest in facing WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate:

“Absolutely I would face him. I would not have a problem with facing him. I feel like I should’ve been United Kingdom champion by default, I should’ve been awarded that championship because of my service to the United Kingdom and to the wrestlers over there. I’ll face Tyler Bate not a problem.”

On if anyone else in WWE’s current Cruiserweight division impresses him:

“After me they’re all equals, they’re all just inferior, not even close to my level. I got no respect for anybody in the cruiserweight division and I’m going to be champ for a long time.”

