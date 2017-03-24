Neville Talks Aries’ RAW Debut, WrestleMania 33 Title Defense & More

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently spoke with WWE Fan France to promote his upcoming title defense against Austin Aries at next Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On who can push him to his limits: “Nobody can push me to my limits. There’s not a man on 205 Live that even compares to me, not even close proximity. Nope is the answer, next question.”

On if he was impressed with Austin Aries’ RAW debut: “Are you referring to the – he hit me with a microphone after I defended to Cruiserweight championship on RAW. On live television, for the entertainment of the masses. While parading around as an interviewer, he attacks me with a microphone, with a weapon, unprovoked – you ask me how I feel about his debut? I think it’s safe to say I was not impressed. I think it’s safe to say that there are going to be repercussions for what happened during Austin Aries’ debut.”

On who else he’d like to face at Wrestlemania besides Aries: “Listen, it’s not important who I face. Wrestlemania is not about my opponent, it’s about Neville. I want to make that crystal clear, okay? April 2nd in Orlando is about The King Of The Cruiserweight and nobody else.”