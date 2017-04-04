New #1 Contenders To The Hardys, “Superstar Shake-Up”, Cruiserweights Fatal 4 Way

– Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys on tonight’s RAW. It’s believed Cesaro and Sheamus will get their title shot at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view in San Jose but that hasn’t been announced.

– This week’s WWE 205 Live will feature a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The participants will be Austin Aries, Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins and Mustafa Ali. As noted, 205 Live will also feature Neville having a proper celebration for his WrestleMania 33 win over Aries.

– As noted, Vince McMahon announced on this week’s post-WrestleMania RAW that next week’s RAW will feature a “Superstar Shakeup” with both of the rosters. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be there to oversee things. Below is a graphic for the Shakeup: