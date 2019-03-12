New Braun Strowman Storyline For WrestleMania 35, WWE Releases Toy From Car Angle, Braun On SNL?

It looks like Braun Strowman could be headed for a WrestleMania 35 mini-feud with comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live.

The SNL Weekend Update co-hosts appeared on last week’s RAW and were announced as special guest correspondents for WrestleMania 35 next month. They ended up doing an angle with Strowman that saw Jost get jacked up against the wall backstage.

The storyline continued on this week’s RAW as Jost and the folks at SNL had a new red car sent to Strowman as a guest. Strowman, not impressed, would go on to destroy the car with his bare hands. He then indicated that he will be appearing on an upcoming episode of SNL to confront Che and Jost.

Strowman took to Twitter after RAW and issued a warning to Che and Jost. He wrote, “Don’t try and butter up to me. You made your bed it’s time for you to lay in it!!!! #GetTheseHands #IDontLikeGifts #LiveFromSaturdayNight”

WWE quickly started advertising a new “Wrekkin’ Slam Mobile” toy that features Strowman and the car from RAW. The break-a-part vehicle is going for $29.99 on WWE Shop and includes a Strowman action figure and the 10-piece vehicle, among other features.

Below are shots from this week’s angle on RAW and a look at the new toy:

