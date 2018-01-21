New Candice LeRae – Johnny Gargano Video, Ric Flair’s Progress, WWE Universal Title Hype

– Below is new video of WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano and wife Candice LeRae at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. LeRae says she’s still trying to wrap her head around signing with WWE and says it’s still unreal to her. She says the fans mean so much to her and she wouldn’t be where she’s at if it weren’t for them, calling them her everything. Gargano says LeRae has been his favorite wrestler for a long time and he’s proud of her as his wife but he’s more proud that his favorite wrestler and someone he feels is one of the hardest working wrestlers in the world is where she belongs, at the WWE Performance Center. LeRae comments on how she refused to let down the 6 year old girl inside of her and it worked. Gargano comments on how they’re the first married couple of the WWE Performance Center and says 2018 will be an amazing year. Gargano goes on about how LeRae has supported him since day 1 and always pushes him, making him strive for bigger & better things. Gargano talks more about how 2018 will be a great year and says it will just keep getting better.

– While the focus of Monday’s big RAW in New York City will be the 25th Anniversary of WWE’s flagship show, they do still have a Royal Rumble pay-per-view to build to. WWE posted the following teaser on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Kane and Braun Strowman for Monday’s Rumble go-home edition of RAW:

How will Brock Lesnar and Kane respond to Braun Strowman?

It’s been a rollercoaster week for Braun Strowman, but The Monster Among Men has been the one at the controls. When Strowman last encountered Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Kane — his competitors in Royal Rumble’s anticipated Triple Threat Match — he sent part of the Raw set crashing down on both titans, nearly causing serious injury to two of Team Red’s most feared competitors.

That heinous act got Strowman fired by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, but his rampage that nearly destroyed a $12 million production truck and sent Michael Cole soaring off the stage got him rehired by Team Red Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. After all, it was the only way to stop him.

Less than one week before the Triple Threat Match at Royal Rumble, Lesnar and Kane return for Raw 25. How will these juggernauts retaliate against the seemingly unstoppable Strowman?

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted the following photo showing progress he’s made since being hospitalized with serious health issues back in mid-August of 2017. The Nature Boy is scheduled to return to WWE TV on Monday’s RAW 25th Anniversary show.