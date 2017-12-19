New Challenger For Enzo Amore (Video), WWE Main Event Matches, SmackDown Promo

– Below is a promo for Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring fallout from the Clash of Champions pay-per-view:
What is the relationship between Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan following controversy at Clash of Champions? Find out TOMORROW NIGHT on SmackDown Live at 8/7c on USA Network!
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Providence, RI for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari
* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins. Titus O’Neil and Dana Brooke were with Crews
– Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak on tonight’s RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. It’s believed that Cedric will get his title shot next week but WWE has not confirmed the match since Cedric won. Below are a few shots from tonight’s match:
Cedric Alexander punches a ticket to a WWE Cruiserweight Championship match against Enzo Amore.
The Age of Alexander has officially BEGUN as Cedric Alexander defeats Drew Gulak for an opportunity to face Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Title!
