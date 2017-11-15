New Champion Crowned On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Photos/Videos)

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte is now a six-time women’s champion but this is her first run with the SmackDown Women’s Title. Natalya just won the title back on August 20th at SummerSlam with a win over Naomi.

Flair will now face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday”s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Natalya will join the women’s Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: