New Champions Crowned – NWA 70th Anniversary Results

NWA 70th Anniversary event 10/21/18

Sam Shaw defeated Scorpio Sky, Sammy Guevera and Colt Cabana: Four-way elimination match, NWA National Heavyweight Championship tournament round one

Barrett Brown defeated Laredo Kid

Willie Mack defeated Ricky Starks, Jay Bradley and Mike Parrow: Four-way elimination match, NWA National Heavyweight Championship tournament round one

Tim Storm defeated Peter Avalon (with Niko Marquez) in a Kiss my Foot match

Jazz (c) defeated Penelope Ford by submission for the NWA World Women’s Championship

Willie Mack defeated Sam Shaw for the NWA National Heavyweight championship

Crimson and Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) defeated The Kingdom of Jocephus (Shannon Moore and Crazzy Steve) (with Jocephus)

Nick Aldis defeated Cody (c) Two-out-of-three falls match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship