It appears as though WWE could be revealing new RAW Tag Team Titles and SmackDown Tag Team Titles this Sunday at WrestleMania 35.

Title belt source and creator @BeltFanDan recently commented on Twitter that the newly designed tag team belts are completed. Dan also mentioned that the titles are currently in New York/New Jersey in plans for WrestleMania 35 weekend. We do not currently have any confirmation if the new Championships will be debuted this weekend.

Dan also noted that the new titles, which have been created by Dave Millican, have removable custom sideplates. These would work along the lines of the singles titles for the tag team that holds them.

The RAW brand are reportedly due to get completely new belt designs. The Smackdown brand design will apparently stay the same except for the removable side plate modification.

RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival will be defending against Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend in a Fatal 4 Way against The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Aleister Black.