New Championship Matches For WrestleMania, Matt Hardy Tweets Gallows & Anderson Again

– There were several WrestleMania developments coming out of Monday night’s episode of RAW, including a new Women’s Title match and a U.S. Tite match. Sasha Banks defeated Bayley in a match that earned her a spot in the Women’s Title match at WrestleMania, making it a three-way between the champion Bayley, and challengers Sasha and Charlotte. As previously noted, Jericho also challenged Kevin Owens to a singles match at WrestleMania, and that one will be for Jericho’s United States Championship.

Here are the matches currently confirmed for WrestleMania on April 2nd in Orlando:

WWE Universal Championship

– Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

– Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton or AJ Styles

United States Championship

– Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Championship

– Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

– Matt Hardy once again tweeted at RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Monday night. This time, he informed Gallows and Anderson that he will eat them and delete them.