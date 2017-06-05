New Champs Film WWE Show, WWE MITB Promo, Fans On WWE’s Most Extreme

– Below is a new promo for the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. As noted, the show will be headlined by a men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match featuring AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, plus the first-ever women’s MITB Ladder Match with Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Charlotte Flair.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who the most extreme Superstar is – WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Rhyno, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus or WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 40% went with Hardy while 28% voted for Ambrose, 12% for Lesnar, 11% for Shane and 3% for Rhyno. The rest received 2% or less.

– As seen below, new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus filmed a new episode of WWE Ride Along after Extreme Rules last night: