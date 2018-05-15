New Changes For RAW Tag Team, Big WWE SmackDown Main Event, RAW Attendance

– Below is a new promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown episode from London, England. It’s interesting that WWE has announced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for this week’s SmackDown as the match was also announced for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view this week. No word yet on if Tuesday’s match will be for the title.

– Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 17,341 fans in attendance at The O2 for Monday’s RAW in London, England. The arena announced earlier in the day that additional seats had been released.

– Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are now being called The B Team on RAW. They defeated Breezango on this week’s RAW from London and are trying to get RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to give them a title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy. Monday’s RAW saw them issue a warning to Wyatt and Hardy following the win over Breezango. Below are shots from this week’s match and segment: