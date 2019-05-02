The next WWE NXT Takeover event has been announced for Saturday, June 1. Cathy Kelley makes the announcement in the video above.

As noted, tonight’s NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University featured the build to Takeover, but no date or location was announced. We have details on potential matches for the event at this link. It was previously believed that this Takeover would air on Saturday, June 8 from San Jose, California, but the event was pushed up a week due to WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.

WWE noted that Triple H will announce the full details on Takeover, including the location, this coming Monday on his social media pages. Stay tuned for updates on the event.

Below is WWE’s announcement:

Next NXT TakeOver announced for Saturday, June 1

The next installment of NXT’s critically acclaimed TakeOver series will take place Saturday, June 1. The event will stream live, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

Since its inception in 2014, NXT TakeOver has etched an unbelievable legacy of incredible action, career-making performances and unforgettable moments, with each TakeOver seemingly topping the one before it.

Stay tuned to Triple H’s social media this Monday afternoon for more information on the huge event!