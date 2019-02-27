The New Day Reacts To WWE Fastlane Shocker From SmackDown

As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced on tonight’s SmackDown from Atlanta that the returning Kevin Owens will be replacing Kofi Kingston in the match with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on March 10 at WWE Fastlane.

WWE fans immediately took to Twitter to express frustration with the shocking change. Kofi’s partners in The New Day also tweeted about the decision.

Xavier Woods wrote, “So what else does @TrueKofi have to do? He’s a multi-time champion. He’s given 11 amazing years to this company. He’s pinned the @wwe champion. Kofi is more than good enough. Kofi is more than worthy. What else do you want from him? WHAT ELSE?”

Big E wrote, “I don’t even know why we’re surprised anymore.”

You can see their full tweets below:

So what else does @TrueKofi have to do? He’s a multi-time champion. He’s given 11 amazing years to this company. He’s pinned the @wwe champion. Kofi is more than good enough. Kofi is more than worthy. What else do you want from him? WHAT ELSE? — #KofiVsBryan (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 27, 2019