As noted, AEW announcer Jim Ross spoke with WFAN in New York City this past weekend and said All Elite Wrestling will have a weekly two-hour live TV show that premieres in October. JR did not reveal the timeslot or the name for the AEW TV show, and he refused to elaborate on what network will carry the program, but he did say the AEW TV show will air on a major network that we all have access to.

It was noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer that the AEW TV deal had not been signed as of this weekend, but the fact that they have a date shows that most of the terms have been agreed to. AEW had been negotiating with two major cable networks and both networks were interested in signing with AEW to stream their major events, such as Double Or Nothing. These two networks already have streaming platforms. Officials did not want to talk about the deal for fear of jinxing it.

The May 25 Double Or Nothing event should tell us a lot more on the TV deal for AEW as Double Or Nothing will likely air on the streaming service of the cable network that the promotion is signing with. The cable network they are close to signing with has been described as a “key cable network.”

AEW is also reportedly working on an international TV deal that is said to be “pretty significant” for the company.