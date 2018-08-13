New Details On Tonight’s SummerSlam Go-Home RAW

Above is video of Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

Below is new video of Constable Baron Corbin revealing that he and Finn Balor will be in separate matches on tonight’s show. No word yet on who they will be facing ahead of their SummerSlam battle on Sunday.

As noted, the non-title match between Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been pulled due to the passing of WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Ronda Rousey is still scheduled to appear to further the feud with Bliss.

The updated line-up for tonight’s RAW looks like this:

* Seth Rollins & WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler sign their SummerSlam contract

* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team defend against The Revival and Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat

* Renee Young serves as guest commentator with Michael Cole and Corey Graves

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear

* The final RAW build for SummerSlam