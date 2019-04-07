As we’ve noted, 26 year old Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Nebraska was arrested after attacking WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during The Hart Foundation’s induction in Brooklyn last night. He was quickly handled by several WWE Superstars and others in the area, then taken to the back and handed over to police.

Madsen is being arraigned in a Brooklyn court room today. He is to be charged with two counts of 3rd degree assault, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of violation of local law.

It was noted last night that Bret and a security guard suffered minor injuries, but that Bret did not need medical attention. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reported today that Bret did visit a hospital last night as he was experiencing some hip discomfort from the fall.

For those who missed it last night, WWE’s statement called the man an over-exuberant fan. They wrote: “An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.”

It was also revealed last night in our post-show coverage that Madsen is an amateur MMA fighter where he’s from. He has a bizarre Twitter account at @iAmMad______sen and that account shows several strange tweets he’s sent to Vince McMahon, Triple H and others for the past few months.

There are also new details on Madsen’s criminal history being revealed. Madsen was arrested back on December 28, 2018 for violation of a protection order. He appears with green hair in the mugshot for that arrest seen below. He was then arrested for stalking on January 5 of this year. He appears with a shaved head in that mugshot, also seen below.

A MMA rankings website lists Madsen with an amateur MMA record of 2 wins and 1 loss. His last fight took place on March 9, 2018, a loss. You can see a screenshot of his stat page below also.

