Pictures
New Eva Marie Bikini Photo
New Eva Marie Bikini Photo
Bob Krites
November 30, 2018
Look at that hair
No Impact Wrestling Viewership This Week?
November 30, 2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nhjLhherP4&w=560&h=315] It looks like there may be no Impact Wrestling viewership numbers released this week. Last night's episode did not make the Cable Top 150...
New Eva Marie Bikini Photo
November 30, 2018
Look at that hair
WWE TLC Updated Card: New Matches Revealed
November 30, 2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RHCYQWsVzw&w=560&h=315] As seen in the video above, WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Elias vs. Bobby Lashley for the upcoming TLC...
JBL Gets Drunk & Rants On Twitter, Says He Didn’t Disrespect Dusty Rhodes, Cody...
November 30, 2018
Former WWE Champion JBL took to Twitter today and admitted he had a few too many alcoholic beverages while running wild on Twitter last...
Multiple ROH Stars Leaving After Final Battle?
November 30, 2018
Sean Radican of PWTorch is reporting that Final Battle will be the last planned appearances for S.C.U., Hangman Page, Cody, and The Young Bucks....
Backstage News On WWE SmackDown Plans For WrestleMania 35 Season
November 29, 2018
WWE still has plans on delivering a follow-up to Team SmackDown losing all of their matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. It sounds like we...
Must See Bikini Photos of The IIConics
November 29, 2018
They are both perfect
Impact’s Santana On Officials Pulling Them From Match Against WWE NXT Stars
November 30, 2018
Impact Wrestling star Santana of The LAX took to Twitter today and commented on being pulled from an upcoming EVOLVE match against WWE NXT...
WWE NXT TV Spoilers From Tonight’s Tapings, Airing In December & January
November 28, 2018
Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University: December 12 Episode: * Matt...
