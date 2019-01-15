New Fan Photo Of Roman Reigns, Latest On The Vince McMahon Movie

– In an update on the planned Vince McMahon biography movie, PWInsider reports that a new draft of the movie was completed and sent to WWE executives, including Vince, for feedback just last month. There’s no word yet on when “Pandemonium” could begin filming but actor Bradley Cooper has been rumored to play the WWE Chairman.

Cooper had been waiting for an updated version of the script back in 2018 before making a decision on accepting the role. Producers originally wanted to begin filming in the spring of 2018 and that never happened but the project is still actively being worked on.

– Roman Reigns looks to be in good spirits as he continues his second battle with leukemia, which was announced back in October. Reigns is apparently vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai this week as Arkansas TV anchor Susanne Brunner tweeted this photo of The Big Dog and her son at their hotel: