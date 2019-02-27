New Feud With Top WWE Superstars, Becky Lynch Pulled From WWE Fastlane?

– It looks like we will get the Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles singles match at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 10. As seen below, Orton interrupted a backstage segment with AJ on last night’s SmackDown and mocked him. During the promo, Styles admitted he hasn’t been himself as of late and that he’s to blame for part of the rise of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Styles went on and said he would now stop listening to critics, pick himself up and dust himself off, fight the next challenger and then keep fighting to justify his claim that SmackDown is the house that he built. Orton then interrupted and asked, “The house that AJ Styles what?”

Styles vs. Orton has been rumored for WrestleMania 35 at times, but we don’t know if WWE has that match planned for the biggest show of the year. It will be interesting to see if the Styles vs. Orton Fastlane match will lead to a rematch at WrestleMania.

– The Q Arena in Cleveland has pulled Becky Lynch from the listing for the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are still listed to appear.

As we’ve noted, the arena originally listed Lynch vs. Flair in a singles match for Fastlane. They later pulled that match and just had Lynch, Flair and Rousey listed for appearances. Now Becky was removed altogether some time in the past two days.