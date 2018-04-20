New Gimmick Coming To WWE NXT TV, Adam Cole To Defend, Bruno Sammartino

– Kona Reeves will be returning to WWE NXT TV in two weeks with a new gimmick – The Finest. Below is a vignette for his arrival:

– Next week’s NXT episode will feature NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defending against Oney Lorcan. It also looks like Johnny Gargano will get a shot from NXT Champion Aleister Black next week as Black accepted a challenge from Gargano this week.

– This week’s NXT show opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, who passed away at the age of 82 this morning. You can see the graphic below: